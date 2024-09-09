Police: 1 man killed in Brownsville crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

A Monday news release identified the victim as Denis Joel Pineda. According to the release, Pineda was driving a silver Infiniti southbound on the 2300 block of south Frontage Road at around 10:41 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then rolled over and was struck by a second vehicle, the release stated.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, police added.