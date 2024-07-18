Police: Brownsville man assaulted and robbed during online dating encounter

Three Cameron County inmates and one juvenile were identified as the assailants in an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online dating encounter, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

One of the suspects, identified as Cameron County inmate Ernesto Emmanuel Jimenez, 17, is facing new charges in connection with the alleged assault, according to a news release.

The investigation began on June 29 when Brownsville police officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the 2200 block of Illinois Ave. According to the release, police encountered the male victim, who stated that he was ambushed by a group of “armed males” at the 2200 block of South Dakota Avenue.

The victim was at that location to meet up with someone he met on a dating app, police said.

“The victim was then tied up, struck on the head, and forcibly placed in the backseat of his own vehicle,” the news release stated. “The suspects then transported the victim to an isolated field at the 2200 block of Illinois Avenue, where he was assaulted again before being thrown out of the vehicle.”

Four individuals, including Jimenez, were identified as suspects in the investigation, according to the release. Jimenez was served with four arrest warrants on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful restraint in connection with the alleged crime on July 9, the release stated.

A juvenile suspected was also apprehended in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, police added.

Two other Cameron County inmates who were not identified by police will also be charged in connection with the investigation, the new release added.

“The Brownsville Police Department advises the public to exercise caution when arranging meetings with individuals initially encountered online,” police said. “Before meeting someone in person, it is recommended to inform a trusted friend or family member of your plans, including details such as the location, time, and the person you're meeting. You never know who or what you will encounter."