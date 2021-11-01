Police: Bystanders pin down man after Brownsville crash

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville police say bystanders helped pin down a man accused of attempting to flee the scene of a crash on Friday.

On. Oct. 29, Brownsville police were notified about a major crash on the 300 block of Bowie.

Police found a maroon Chevrolet Equinox with extensive front damage and a black Toyota Corolla with major damage to the passenger side, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police say a crowd of people were pinning down a man, later identified as 21-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Jr.

Witness told the officer that Gonzalez was the driver of the Equinox and had been speeding in the area when he struck the Corolla.

"Gonzalez then started to run away from the area, but several citizens were able to pin him on the ground. The Officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Gonzalez breath and person. Gonzalez was detained at that time," the news release stated.

The 43-year-old female victim had a severe laceration to her face and was taken to a hospital.

As the officer was trying to get Gonzalez in the police car, police say Gonzalez was pushing and resisting.

After searching Gonzalez, police found marijuana and cocaine. Police say they also found several alcoholic beverages inside Gonzalez's vehicle.

Gonzalez was charged with intoxication assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set at $17,000.