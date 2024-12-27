Two teens arrested after death investigation in Alton ruled a homicide

Two teens were arrested and charged with murder after a death investigation was ruled a homicide, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.

Perez said the body of a 15-year-old male was found inside an Alton home at the 1300 block of North Oak Street on December 26.

RELATED STORY: Police investigating after man found dead in Alton home

In a news release, Perez said officers discovered the teen had an injury to his head. An autopsy was later performed, and the injury was determined to be a gunshot wound.

Perez said during the investigation, two other 15-year-old males were brought in for questioning. The two teens were later arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

The death has been ruled a homicide and the two teens in custody will be charged with murder, according to Perez.