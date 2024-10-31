Police departments reminding families to check sex offender registry ahead of trick-or-treating

Besides increasing patrols, officers with the Mercedes Police Department will be doing unannounced visits to the homes of registered sex offenders on Halloween.

Police will be doing these checks to make sure the registered sex offender is compliant with state law.

State law says registered sex offenders are banned from passing out candy and doing any activities with minors, must turn off house lights and be at home by a designated time.

The public can see if there are any registered sex offenders near them online at this link.

Mercedes police also recommend parents avoid staying out too late, and to check their kid’s candy when they get home.

