Police: Driver cited after running over Brownsville ISD student's foot

A 12-year-old Brownsville ISD student was hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle ran over her foot, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The driver involved was cited for not having insurance while driving, police added.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Los Ebanos Boulevard and Barnard Road near Stell Middle School.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, preliminary information said the student involved ran into the side of a vehicle, and the vehicle ran over her foot with the rear tire.

According to Brownsville Deputy Fire Chief Rick Najera, the girl fell to the ground and hit her head after the vehicle ran over her foot.

The child was not using the crosswalk and the driver involved remained at the scene, Luna added.

The student was hospitalized with no major injuries, Luna said, the driver was not at fault for the accident.