Police identify motorcyclist killed in Brownsville crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with the identity of the victim.
A motorcyclist died in Brownsville following a "major traffic collision," according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Christopher Jonathan Higgonbotham, 40, was identified as the victim in the crash that happened at the 900 block of Central Boulevard Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m., according to police.
The collision involved an SUV, police added. Higgonbotham was pronounced dead at the scene.
"On behalf of the Brownsville Police Department, we offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends," a news release stated.
Police said they are actively working the traffic collision and have partially closed off Central Boulevard from Ruben M. Torres Boulevard to Media Luna Drive.
Police asked drivers to seek an alternative route until the scene is cleared.
