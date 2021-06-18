Police identify woman found dead in Brownsville jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman died while in custody at the Brownsville city jail Thursday night, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The 32-year-old woman, who was identified as Veronica Carmona Peranez, died at about 10 p.m. Thursday at the jail located at 600 E. Jackson.

In a news release sent out Friday afternoon, police said Peranez was booked on a series of charges that included child endangerment, resisting arrest/transport, and accident involving damage over $200.

"While in custody, Ms. Peranez was found unresponsive," the news release stated. "Emergency services were summoned and found Ms. Peranez to be deceased.

Brownsville police says it's working with the Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District Attorney's Office in the investigation.

This article has been updated throughout.