Police investigating decomposing body found in Mission

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found Friday, according to department spokesperson Art Flores.

The body was found at the 200 block of south Bryan Road, Flores said.

Flores said it appears the body has been at the scene for nearly three weeks, and the body is decomposed beyond recognition.

Homicide detectives are handling the case to determine if foul play was involved in the death.

Those with any information that can help investigators are urged to call the Mission police Department at 956-584-5000.