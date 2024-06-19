Police: Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death in McAllen

Fortunato Barrera Jr. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

A 30-year-old man was charged in connection with the death of a woman the McAllen Police Department says was his girlfriend.

A child was present when the crime occurred, according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

Fortunato Barrera Jr. had his bond set at over $11 million on charges of murder, violating a protective order and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the shooting death, Morales said.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen police: Woman found dead in parking lot, suspect detained

Police responded to a report of a woman shot in the parking area of a convenience store in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue Tuesday at around 5:12 p.m. At the scene, police found the body of Janet Vichique, 28, who was dead of apparent gunshot wounds, Morales said.

Vichique is allegedly Barrera’s girlfriend, and police believe Barrera confronted her at the scene prior to the shooting, Morales said.

An autopsy for Vichique is pending.