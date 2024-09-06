x

Police: Man dies after vehicle falls on him at a McAllen business

4 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 11:44 AM September 06, 2024 in News - Local

McAllen police responded to reports of an accidental death at a business on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of South 23rd Street at around 3:30 p.m to a report that a motor vehicle fell on an adult male as he was working underneath it, according to a news release.

The release said officers determined the male was dead from injuries sustained as a result of the vehicle resting on top of him.

An autopsy has been ordered, and the investigation remains ongoing.

