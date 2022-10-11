Police: Three charged with murder in connection with deadly McAllen shooting

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in McAllen that left one person dead.

Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, of Donna and Alejandro Gomez, 18, of Donna were arraigned Monday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony.

The men are the last named suspects wanted in connection with the death of 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, who died Oct. 6 after being shot days earlier.

Police say they found Serna on the 1600 block of Beaumont St. with shooting wounds to the upper body on Oct. 2. McAllen police established the disturbance had originated at downtown McAllen bar No Manches Wuey.

A number of other suspects have been arrested on various charges in connection with the case, including Jennifer Lopez, 22, of Alamo; Viviana Gomez, 22, of Donna; Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna; Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo; Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo; Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, and Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna.

Charges for Viviana Gomez have been upgraded to murder, according to McAllen police.