Police: Two dead after crash in Alton

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Alton Friday morning.

At about 1:48 a.m., an officer witnessed a two-vehicle crash near 5 Mile and Stewart Road and requested medical assistance, according to Alton police Lt. Michael Martinez.

“Upon checking up on the occupants involved in the accident, they discovered two had passed away, were deceased on scene,” Martinez said.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Martinez says investigators are looking into whether alcohol, speed or the weather were factors in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

Roads were temporarily closed near the area Friday morning as officers investigated the scene.