Porch pirate caught on Ring camera stealing package, police searching for suspect

Many people are doing online shopping for the holidays, but what they don't know is the high risk of porch pirates.

A package thief was caught on a Ring camera in Brownsville.

Channel 5 News spoke with the man that had his package stolen.

"It made me very upset, livid, knowing I couldn't do anything about it," Brownsville resident Juan Vega said.

Vega is still upset about the theft of a computer monitor from his front porch.

"I know it got dropped off around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, but at 2:38 I noticed my Ring camera alerted me to somebody coming to the door," Vega said.

Vega says the suspect did not take long to cash in.

"Police informed me that by 4:30 that afternoon they had already pawned, one of the local pawnshops right here in Brownsville," Vega said.

Vega says police told him the monitor was pawned for just $20. The monitor was bought by his daughter, who is a college student.

"It was kinda disappointing," Daughter of Juan Vega, Sophie Vega said. "My hard-earned money as a student was gone."

Brownsville police say around the holiday season they see an increase in people's packages being stolen from their porch. They recommend investing in a security camera.

"You always want to keep in mind that there's people out there just following sometimes, they follow these trucks just to see where they're going, what neighborhoods they drive into, what size of package they're dropping off," Brownsville Police Department Sergeant Billy Killebrew said.

Brownsville police say scheduling a delivery time can help prevent your package from falling into the wrong hands. They also recommend having someone you trust grab the package from your doorstep and hold on to it.

Luckily for Vega, police were able to return the monitor to them.

"I have my monitor now," Sophie Vega said. " It's up and running perfectly, doing what it needs to do, thank goodness."

The porch pirate has not been caught.

Police are still looking to identify the guy caught on the Ring camera.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.