Port Mansfield experiences light rain during tropical storm
Tropical Storm Harold brought some light rain to Port Mansfield and other parts of the Rio Grande Valley. Residents say they were grateful they were spared.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Laguna Heights residents express relief after tropical storm misses the area
-
Keep McAllen Beautiful unveils Don't Mess With Texas art mural
-
Edinburg man killed in crash with tractor-trailer
-
City of Mission offering assistance to help residents pay their bills
-
Port Mansfield experiences light rain during tropical storm