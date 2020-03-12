Precautions taken at Valley venues amid coronavirus outbreak

EDINBURG – Professional sport leagues across the U.S. have suspended games, including the NCAA cancelling its March Madness tournaments.

The effects of national events being cancelled are also being felt in the Rio Grande Valley. From extra cleaning of the seats, hand rails – essentially anything touched in high foot traffic areas – are getting the attention it needs.

Ron Patel is the president of Golden Grape Entertainment. He oversees the Bert Ogden Arena, H-E-B Park, the RGV FC Toros and the RGV Vipers. Sporting events have been postponed or cancelled until further notice.

As for entertainment events, Patel says they’re all still happening.

