Preliminary autopsy results show no signs of foul play in female inmate's death, Cameron County sheriff says
Preliminary autopsy results show there were no signs of foul play in the death of a female inmate found unresponsive at the county jail last week, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.
Garza says the final autopsy report will arrive in six to eight weeks.
The Texas Rangers and Cameron County authorities continue to investigate the death of Lidia Grover, a female inmate at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, who was found unresponsive May 4.
Authorities say Grover was taken to Valley Regional Center in Brownsville, where she was pronounced dead.
An attorney for Grover's family said last week that Grover did not have any pre-existing conditions, adding that he will request that the county preserve all evidence that may relate to the case.
