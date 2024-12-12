Prescription Health: Science lab for sick kids

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Over seven million children in the US miss 15 days or more during the school year. The issue is more concerning for seriously ill children who are hospitalized and face the fear of being held back a grade. To make sure that doesn’t happen one hospital built their own school.

Not every student would call school fun. But for 15-year-old Reuben Roldan and his classmates that’s exactly what it is.

Roldan says, “Honestly, this is my highlight of the day.”

Roldan is a patient at Stanford Children’s Health and has been attending its fully accredited school for a year. It’s become a bright spot during his health journey.

“It’s a safe place where they can just be a kid,” says Kathy Ho, Educational Coordinator Stanford Children’s Health School.

Kathy Ho says the primary goal is to make them feel like they’re not a patient while in school.

Ho explains, “What we do is to normalize the experience, provide them with all those childhood experiences that any normal kid is going to have.”

That begins by making sure they receive classwork that meets all their educational requirements. And it took some serious ingenuity when it came to creating the science lab curriculum.

“The problem was when you're in a hospital there's a lot of restrictions. You can't have open flames,” says Ho.

That problem became the launchpad for LAB SCI. It’s a collaboration between the hospital and students at Stanford University to develop educational and slightly silly labs for the kids.

Hana Buabbas, Lab Sci Volunteer says, “We have to adjust. There's one that comes to mind that utilizes counting the colors in a M&M box.”

Ryan Sathianthen, Stanford Medical Student says, “And we try to think of really fun and collaborative ways that the students can work together and really be hands-on.”

Med student, Ryan Santhinatha says volunteering was his way to give back to the school he attended years earlier when he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Maceo Alvarez , patient at Stanford Children’s Health School says, “It doesn't feel like learning, but you learn a lot.”

And that’s the bottom line!

Stanford Children’s Health’s School is working to share its science curriculum with other schools across the country. So far, 30 labs have been created all using items that can be easily found in a grocery store. This year the school is celebrating its 100th anniversary.