Primera breaks ground on nearly $10 million municipal complex

Primera city leaders are on a mission to grow by expanding their city offices.

A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a $10 million municipal complex that will house the city’s headquarters.

Currently, all the city departments work out of the same small building. The fire and police chiefs don’t even have an office of their own, and there are no jail cells.

A new building on 20 acres of land in Primera Road will soon house Primera City Hall, the city’s police and fire stations, and the public works department.

Primera Public Works Director Albert Perez says this expansion will take the city to the next level.

“Now we can go ahead and get some of these tools that we need to be able to run the city because we'll have the adequate space, the adequate storage, and the proper secured location for all this equipment,” Perez said.

Along with more space for city departments, the complex will house a swimming pool, soccer and baseball fields, trails and a city park.

The money for the project came from a tax bond the city received in April.

The complex is expected to be completed in July 2025.