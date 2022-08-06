Primera lifts boil water notice

After over a week since it was issued, the city of Primera rescinded its boil water notice.

The city announced on Saturday that the water from the city of Primera’s public water system no longer requires boiling prior to use, according to a news release.

The city issued the boil water notice on July 28 due to low chlorine levels in the water.

“The public water system has taken the necessary, corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided [the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 06, 2022,” the news release stated.

The city worked with the city of Harlingen and the TCEQ to resolve the issue.