Judge calls opponent “selfish” for wanting to “break barriers” as first elected female chief justice of Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer, a Houston appeals court justice running for Texas Supreme Court, said his Democratic primary opponent, Amy Clark Meachum,... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 9:16:53 AM CST February 16, 2020 in News
Officers arrest Weslaco duo on burglary charges
Officers arrested two Weslaco residents on burglary charges Tuesday. The McAllen Police Department arrested Lorena Palomarez, 31, of Weslaco... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:47:50 AM CST February 16, 2020 in News
Pharr woman accused of indecency with a child
The McAllen Police Department on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of indecency with a child. Officers arrested Megan Linares,... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 8:24:08 AM CST February 16, 2020 in News
Court Records: Motorist had $232,000 hidden in secret 'lead lined' compartments
The Cameron County District Attorney's Office caught a cash smuggler with $232,000 on Wednesday, according to the federal criminal complaint... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 1:51:09 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Angry protests in Mexico after woman's gruesome killing
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Angry demonstrations broke out in Mexico City on Friday as hundreds of women protested the gruesome... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:44:44 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
AP Fact Check: Trump's wall claim is beyond 'redemption'
WASHINGTON (AP) - On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, President Donald Trump told a rally that people who... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:30:36 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Julián Castro endorses Jessica Cisneros, the candidate challenging U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar
Julián Castro is endorsing Jessica Cisneros, the primary challenger to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo — a fellow Texas... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:10:12 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Bernie Sanders leaps to first among Texas Democrats in latest University of Texas / Texas Tribune poll
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support among Democratic voters in Texas and now leads the race for that... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:04:34 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Clayton Williams, oilman and colorful candidate for Texas governor, has died
Clayton Williams, a Midland oilman, banker and entrepreneur who spent millions of his own money on a wild 1990 race... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:53:45 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Valley woman detained in Mexico during Christmas finally delivers gifts to migrants children
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley volunteer detained by Mexican authorities before a Christmas Day delivery went back across the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 9:32:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
Cameron County officials speak to students on dating violence issues
BROWNSVILLE – Law enforcement across the Rio Grande Valley are working to lower the number of domestic violence cases. They’re... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 7:26:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
City officials name new Lyford police chief
LYFORD – After months without a police department, Lyford city officials have chosen their new chief. Officials met for... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:24:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
81-year-old arrested for attempting to smuggle thousands of illegal cigarettes into Mexico
MCALLEN – A smuggling of a different kind landed an elderly man in jail. He’s now facing federal charges for... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 4:25:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
Lanes reopen on US-77 following multi-vehicle crash near Sarita checkpoint
NEAR SARITA – Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint in Sarita. Lanes along... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 1:36:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
Video prompts arrest of Monte Alto man for hanging puppy from tree
WESLACO – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Claudio Gomez, 21, of Monte Alto. According... More >>
2 days ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 1:03:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News
