Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa

No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday.

Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure.

The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane got up to 5,700 feet into the air before the mechanical failure.