Pro-immigration organizations hosting workshops on bill making illegal immigration a state crime

Several pro-immigration organizations across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help people know their rights when it comes to Senate Bill 4.

The bill allows law enforcement officers to participate in immigration enforcement by arresting suspected undocumented migrants.

Border Workers United is one of the organizations holding the workshops.

“We're not lawyers, but we want to connect those people that are going to be affected so they can be informed and feel more secure. If these polices are going to affect you, we want you to know how,” Border Workers United Executive Director Lupita Sanchez Martinez said. “... We are not immigration lawyers, that's why we have the connection from them so you can have the advice from a professional."

The next workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at 1716 Jasmine Road in Edinburg.

For more information, call 956-755-7385.