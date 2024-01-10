Professors explain new law that bans diversity programs in public universities

Offices and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion are now banned at UTRGV and other public universities in Texas following the passage of Senate Bill 17.

Supporters say the bill will allow universities to hire on merits instead of race and gender, while critics believe it will make public colleges less diverse.

“It means when hiring, Texas universities cannot ask questions about someone's race, sex, etc., even if it's strictly for record-keeping purposes,” UTRGV assistant political science professor Dr. Andrew Smith said.

READ MORE: New Texas laws going into effect, how they will impact the Valley

Smith said the law won't change student recruitment or admissions, as it only involves employment.

The ban also won't affect academic courses, researches, and guest speakers.

“It does not mean that we can't talk about diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom,” UTSA political science and geography Chair Dr. Jon Taylor said. “We can actually [talk about it] for academic course structure, we can research it, student organizations will be able to do it."

For now, universities and their staff have to wait and see what this means for the future.

“The law just came into effect, so we won't know the full impact for a bit,” Smith added.

Despite the DEI ban, Smith and Taylor said they will continue promoting an inclusive campus in their schools.

Watch the video above for the full story.