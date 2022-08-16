Progreso ISD holds active shooter training class to address safety concerns

With a few weeks until the first day of classes, police in Progreso are getting ready for anything that could come their way.

Progresso Independent School District is one week away from the start of the new school year.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says she is worried about the safety of her two children in school.

"Well as any parent I feel really scared about everything that has been happening in Texas in general," the woman said. "I understand that it's not only Progresso, but it is a concern."

The Progreso Police Department took a proactive approach with active shooter training held at Progreso High School Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection, Mercedes, and Edcouch police departments also took part in the training.

The agencies practiced responding to active shooter scenarios.

"We are taking this safety issue as it refers to the active shooter very seriously, that's one of our priorities here at Progreso Independent School District," Progreso ISD Safety Coordinator Frank Quintero said.

Qunitero says it is the firs time the city police department holds an active shooter training at Progreso High School.

