Progreso leaders push for drainage upgrade following recent rain

Progreso is taking a closer look at its drainage system after recent rainfall left standing water in parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

City leaders say the growth in Progreso has outpaced the infrastructure built four decades ago. They want to build three retention ponds and have already applied for state grant money.

"The growth has been tremendous, and we're at a point that maybe the infrastructure that worked in 1985 doesn't work now," Progreso Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said. "Something does need to be done."

Leaders say the focus goes beyond cleaning existing ditches. They are also looking at where new drainage is needed.

"Up until now, we haven't actively sat down and said, 'OK, this one needs to be moved or we need more drainage here, or we need to move this,'" Estrada said. "It has not been done."

The city expects to hear back on the grant application by the end of the month.