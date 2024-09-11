PSJA ISD: 12-year-old student arrested following recent social media threats

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A 12-year-old male student was arrested Wednesday in connection with recent social media threats made against the PSJA Independent School District, according to a statement obtained by Channel 5 News.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat to impede public service or cause fear of serious bodily injury, according to the district.

RELATED STORY: ‘We take all threats seriously:’ String of school social media threats spark concern across the Valley

The arrest was made on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. after officials were made aware of the threat on Tuesday night. Kennedy Middle School, LBJ Middle School, Liberty Middle School, PSJA Southwest Early College High School, and Buell Central were mentioned in the threat, according to the district.

Officials said the report was thoroughly investigated. No weapons were found when law enforcement officers searched the home of the accused individual, according to the district.

"PSJA ISD takes all threats seriously and remains committed to ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and community," the district stated. "All reported threats are thoroughly investigated by the district, schools, and the PSJA Police Department, and arrests will be made when laws are broken."

The district said members of the public can contact the PSJA Police Hotline at 956-354-2033 at any time to report any suspicious activity or concerns, and to call 911 for any emergencies.