PSJA ISD opening new early childhood school in Alamo

PSJA Independent School District is opening a new school in Alamo for the new school year for the district's youngest learners.

A lot of the teaching at Building Blocks Academy will be taking place outdoors. District leaders say they want kids to use their hands when learning.

This is the second early childhood school the district has opened in the last two years. The school will serve students from Pre-K3 through kindergarten.

At this school, teachers will focus on play-based learning skills. This will help kids develop their social, motor and academic skills.

"The difference between Building Block Academy and what makes us different is that we provide that unique experience by play-based learning, having an amazing outdoor learning environment, which is about a block almost full of different things, and it really expands the child's mind, and it really helps them develop not only socially, but academically," PSJA Building Blocks Academy Principal Denise Garcia said.

The kids will also learn different skills through the school's garden. The school will have the same amenities like any other campus in the district.

It has a library and a recreational area where the kids will be able to enjoy extracurricular activities.

There will be a counselor and an armed police officer on campus at all times.

The school will open on August 26th.

Anyone interested in learning more about the academy can click here.