PSJA ISD student arrested after bringing airsoft gun to school, district says

Photo credit: MGN Online

A PSJA Early College High School student was arrested Thursday after bringing an airsoft gun to school, according to a news release from PSJA ISD.

The arrest was made after administrators received a report from a student regarding a potential threat on campus, and district police launched an investigation.

“There was no immediate threat to students or staff,” the district said in a statement to Channel 5 News. “PSJA ISD takes all threats seriously, and as a result, the student has been arrested and charged.”

This is the second arrest of a PSJA ISD student in connection with a school threat this week. On Wednesday, the district announced the arrest of a 12-year-old student in connection with threats made on social media against the district.

READ MORE: PSJA ISD: 12-year-old student arrested following recent social media threats

"We want to remind everyone that PSJA ISD will not tolerate behaviors that jeopardize the safety of our school community. Severe disciplinary consequences and legal penalties will be enforced when laws are violated,” the district stated.

The district said members of the public can contact the PSJA Police Hotline at 956-354-2033 at any time to report any suspicious activity or concerns, and to call 911 for any emergencies.