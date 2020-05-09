x

PSJA's Saenz Among Country's Leaders In Home Runs

2 hours 47 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2020 May 8, 2020 May 08, 2020 10:58 PM May 08, 2020 in Sports

SAN JUAN - PSJA sophomore Ariella Saenz had a good softball season while it lasted.

As our Erica Ross reports, Saenz ended up being one of the country's top home run hitters before the season was cut short.

