PSJA's Saenz Among Country's Leaders In Home Runs
SAN JUAN - PSJA sophomore Ariella Saenz had a good softball season while it lasted.
As our Erica Ross reports, Saenz ended up being one of the country's top home run hitters before the season was cut short.
More News
News Video
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 8
-
Low coronavirus testing numbers in Valley concern state health officials
-
Valley barbershop, salon owners reopen for business after emergency order lifted
-
HOV: Food Bank RGV provides to other local agencies and pantries
-
Americans wait long hours to enter US at Brownsville port-of-entry