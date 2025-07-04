Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco businesses hoping Stars and Stripes Freedom Festival will bring in more...
-
Law enforcement warns Valley residents against drinking and driving during holiday weekend
-
Texas Game Wardens ensuring boaters are staying safe on the water
-
Cameron County Beach Patrol enhancing their presence during Fourth of July weekend
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025