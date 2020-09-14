Queen Isabella Causeway closed due to a threat

Queen Isabella Causeway closed Monday evening due to a threat, according to Jared Hockema, city manager of the city of Port Isabel.

According to Hockema, an agency in Hidalgo County received a threat against the causeway. The individual who made the call stated there was some kind of explosive device placed underneath the bridge.

DPS decided to close the bridge out of an abundance of caution.

According to Hockema, there's no indication that such a device was placed in the bridge but Coast Guard is at the scene inspecting the bridge.

Once the bridge has been cleared by authorities it will be reopened.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.