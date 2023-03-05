Queen Isabella Causeway maintenance project wrapping up
Bridge maintenance on Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway at South Padre Island that has caused some traffic delays in the last few months is wrapping up.
"We are wrapping up a maintenance project on the west side of the causeway on the outside lane, so we do ask drivers for a little bit more patience," Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. "This maintenance project is almost complete, and we do expect all travel lanes to reopen by March 8."
TxDot said drivers should have full access to travel lanes by Wednesday, but continue to urge drivers to drive safely on the causeway in the meantime.
"With heavy traffic, make sure that you slow down. Stay alert, don't be a distracted driver, and no tailgating," Pedraza said. "Make sure you allow safe traveling distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, just in case the vehicle in front of you comes to a sudden stop."
