Raymondville home destroyed in fire, one person injured

5 hours 36 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, September 05 2023 Sep 5, 2023 September 05, 2023 10:44 AM September 05, 2023 in News - Local

A family's home was destroyed in a fire in Raymondville. The fire happened on Sonora Avenue on Saturday.

Willacy County's Emergency Manager says one person was burned, but not seriously. The family is getting help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

