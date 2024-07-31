Raymondville Police Searching for Person of Interest in Hit and Run

RAYMONDVILLE------Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit and run investigation. It happened on east 186 in front of the Otis Klar Head Start Building Saturday morning. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. If you have any information on this person of interest, you are asked to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.