Raymondville Police Searching for Person of Interest in Hit and Run
RAYMONDVILLE------Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit and run investigation. It happened on east 186 in front of the Otis Klar Head Start Building Saturday morning. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition. If you have any information on this person of interest, you are asked to call the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros women's soccer holds first practice of the season
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2