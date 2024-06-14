Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict in hush money case

On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Trump was convicted on all 34 charges in connection with a hush money scheme.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the guilty verdict on social media, calling it a “sham.”

This was a sham show trial. The Kangaroo Court will never stand on appeal.



Americans deserve better than a sitting U.S. President weaponizing our justice system against a political opponent— all to win an election.



We must FIRE Joe Biden in November. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2024

Texas Sen. John Cornyn was in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday as the verdict came down. Channel 5 News cameras captured his response.

"I think it's just a sad day,” Cornyn said. “I think the abuse of the justice system, which is supposed to be blind and not be used for political purposes, this is now the weaponization of that for political and partisan reasons."

When reached for comment, the office of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz released the following statement:

"This is a sad day for America. Partisan politics should never influence our justice system. In our country, everyone deserves equal treatment under the law, regardless of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. I am deeply troubled that President Trump’s defense team was prevented from presenting exculpatory evidence at his trial. Politicized prosecutions erode public confidence in our criminal justice system. In November, the American people will have the final say on this matter."

When reached for comment, the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released the following statement:

“We have the best judicial system in the world, and today that system did its job thoroughly and efficiently. It’s a sad day for our country when a presidential candidate is convicted on 34 felony counts.”

A team representing the office of Congressman Henry Cuellar said they will not be commenting on the verdict.

Sentencing for the former president is set for Thursday, July 11.