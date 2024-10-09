Records: 953 animals euthanized over 8-month period at Harlingen Animal Shelter

The Harlingen Animal Shelter has euthanized 953 over an eight-month period, and animal advocates are now speaking up about the euthanasia rate.

Documents Channel 5 News obtained show that more than 1,500 dogs and cats been brought into the shelter since February. That means that more than half of the animals taken in were euthanized.

Animal advocates are sounding the alarm after learning about the hundreds of animals being put down at the city shelter.

"It's not ok what they did to those animals and every tax paying citizen in Harlingen," Harlingen resident and animal advocate Rudy Coronado said. "They are little animals with a heart beat who have feelings and emotions."

Since the city took over the animal shelter, records show between February and September 953 dogs and cats were put down.

Intake forms show 1,536 animals were brought into the shelter over an eight-month period.

"Processing those numbers is devastating and heartbreaking," Coronado said.

Coronado spends his free time volunteering at a local shelter while taking care of his own rescues at home.

During a Sept. 18 city council meeting, Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said distemper was a factor in why some animals were put down.

According to the documents, of the 953 animals put down, only 24 had been euthanized for distemper. Many of the reasons why the animals were cited being put down were for medical reasons or aggression.

In a statement, the city says they are dedicated to the humane treatment of animals.

They said, "while euthanasia is sometimes necessary due to medical or behavioral issues, the shelter operates with the police of no termination date."

The city also said they are working with several rescues that pull pets from the shelter to avoid euthanasia.

