Records: Body of McAllen homicide victim found in suspect’s room

The decomposing body of a 47-year-old man from El Salvador was found in the room of the man police would later identify as the suspect wanted on a murder charge in connection with the investigation, according to a criminal complaint.

Jose Edgardo Sorto was found dead at a residence at the 2000 block of Houston Avenue on June 6. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Sorto was killed with a machete, and he had not been seen since June 3.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen police seeking murder suspect, one suspect in custody

The criminal complaint stated the room Sorto’s body was found in belonged to Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza, 26. On Friday, the McAllen Police Department identified him as the suspect wanted on a murder charge in connection with the investigation.

One person-identified as Mario Nelson Amaya, 57, was arrested on a charge of false report to a peace officer in connection with the investigation, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The criminal complaint against Amaya said all three men lived at the residence the body was found. While he was interviewed by police, Amaya said he knew Sorto was killed with a machete, despite detectives not providing him that information.

Amaya then denied saying he knew how Sorto died, adding that he did not have photos of Mendoza and that he had not been in touch with him, the complaint stated.

Photos of Mendoza’s were found on Amaya’s phone, the complaint stated. A search of Amaya’s phone also revealed he had called Mendoza the day before Sorto’s body was found, according to the complaint.

Hidalgo County jail records show Amaya was released from custody on a $2,000 bond on Saturday.

Those with any information regarding Mendoza’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.