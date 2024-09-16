Records: Former Donna High School head coach arrested after strangling woman

Mike Gonzales. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Donna High School Head Football Coach Michael "Mike" Gonzales resigned following his arrest on an assault charge, the district confirmed Monday to Channel 5 News.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News says Gonzales was arrested by the Weslaco Police Department after a woman told police he strangled her in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store during an argument.

According to the complaint, an officer patrolling the Dollar Tree at 1901 West Expressway 83 came across the woman and Gonzales arguing in the parking lot on Sunday at around 2:43 a.m.

The woman told police Gonzales had taken her cell phone and attacked her, and Gonzales was arrested after the officer noticed how Gonzales was “highly intoxicated,” the complaint stated.

Gonzales had bloodshot red eyes, spoke with slurred speech and had an unsteady balance, the officer stated in the complaint.

The woman told police she and Gonzales have been dating for seven years, and were arguing at a bar after she found “questionable messages on his cell phone,” according to the complaint.

Eventually, Gonzales grabbed the woman’s phone and drove away before stopping at the Dollar Tree parking lot. The woman followed him in her vehicle and begged him for her cell phone.

“Gonzales instead hit [her] with an open right hand across the face and pushed her head into the right passenger window of her vehicle,” the complaint stated. “Gonzales delivered a second strike on [her] neck…grabbed ahold of her neck and strangled her a series of times.”

Hidalgo County jail records show Gonzales was booked on a charge of assault of family/house member, impeding breath/circulation. He was booked into the jail early Monday morning and released that same day on a $2,500 bond.

In a statement, Donna ISD said the district was made aware of Gonzales’s arrest on Sunday. Gonzales later tendered his resignation, which the district accepted.

“District policy prohibits us from releasing specific details regarding the individual involved,” the district stated. “As this is an employment matter, no further comment will be made regarding Mr. Gonzales’ employment.”

The district later told Channel 5 News that Donna High School Associate Head Coach Jeromi Harris has been placed as interim head coach