Records: McAllen mother out with boyfriend when fire breaks out, hospitalizing children

Court records say the mother of the four children who were left alone when a fire broke out was with her boyfriend.

Maria Elena Sierra Martinez was arrested on Aug. 16 after four of her children suffered smoke inhalation injuries. She is being charged with five counts of abandoning or endangering a child.

Her bond was set at $300,000. An emergency protection order for Martinez's children was also granted during her arraignment. If Martinez makes bond, she is not allowed to have contact with her children, or go to their schools or home.

The incident occurred at the 700 block of North 9th Street in McAllen at around 1:30 a.m.

Court records say when officers arrived, they saw fire on the north side of the residence and "great amounts of smoke" in the back.

Records say a 12-year-old male juvenile was standing in the back of the home, yelling to get his siblings out. The juvenile pointed to a window and told officers his siblings were behind that window, trapped in a room.

Officers attempted to break the window but saw it was double-pane and were unable to. The McAllen Fire Department arrived and were told where the children were.

Records say firefighters were able to gain entry into the home and exited while carrying four children. Officers observed the children, whose ages ranged from 4 to 10 years old, were unconscious. Firefighters began performing CPR.

The 12-year-old juvenile said his mother, identified as Martinez, had left an hour before the fire broke out. He said Martinez left him in charge while she went out with her boyfriend, according to court records.

Court records say the juvenile decided to leave the home to "hunt possums" that were around the area. He said he left 15 minutes after his mother left and when he returned a little while later, he saw smoke coming out of the house.

According to court records, the juvenile ran towards the home and told his siblings to get down on the floor and cover themselves with clothes. He then ran towards a neighbor's house and asked them to call 911.

At around 2:30 a.m., Martinez arrived at the residence with her boyfriend, identified as Victor Eloy Cisneros.

Both were placed under arrest; Cisneros was arrested of public intoxication.

The four children were transported to DHR, where they were intubated and unstable. They were then taken to San Antonio to continue treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.