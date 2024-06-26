Records: Teen accused of shooting relative in McAllen

Angel Manuel Gomez, 18, and Hiram Zuniga, 17. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The 18-year-old charged in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old male was identified in a criminal complaint as a relative of the victim.

Angel Manuel Gonzalez was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

One other teen, Hiram Zuniga, allegedly provided the gun, according to the criminal complaint. He was also charged in connection with the shooting.

The teens were arrested after officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on the 4200 block of Zinnia Avenue Monday at around 1:59 p.m. where they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the head.

Responding officers spoke to Gonzalez, who said he was at a home with friends when Zuniga arrived with the firearm and gave it to him, the complaint stated.

“Angel stated as he walked into his juvenile friend’s bedroom, he jokingly pointed the handgun toward his friends, and then heard a loud noise,” the complaint stated. “Angel stated he then noticed the victim had been shot with the firearm he was holding."

Gonzalez said he didn’t know the firearm was loaded and called 911 and the mother of the victim, who the complaint identified as a relative.

According to the complaint, Gonzalez also confronted Zuniga about the firearm being loaded and punched him in the face. Zuniga left the residence before police arrived and took the gun with him.

Zuniga was jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence and was released on Wednesday on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Hidalgo County jail records show Gonzalez was also released from custody on Wednesday on a $30,000 bond.