Records: Weslaco dentist charged with sexual assault

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A Weslaco dentist is out on bond following his arrest on a sexual assault charge earlier this month.

Eberechukwu Olaoni Iheanacho, 35, was arrested after a woman reported to Pharr police she had been sexually assaulted at Iheanacho's home on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the criminal complaint against Iheanacho, the woman - referred to under the pseudonym Ms. Soto in the criminal complaint- was in downtown McAllen with friends when Iheanacho invited them to join him at Jaguars strip club. He later invited Ms. Soto and her friends to his home in Pharr.

At Iheanacho’s home, Ms. Soto went to the bathroom to throw up, and Iheanacho followed her there, the complaint states.

“Ms. Soto stated that while in the restroom and leaning over, that the defendant then pulled her pants down and began to sexually assault her,” the complaint stated, adding that Ms. Soto was moved down to the floor, face down, leaving her unable to speak as she tried to stop him, the complaint states.

Hidalgo County jail records show that Iheanacho was arrested April 2 and released the same day after a Pharr municipal judge charged him with sexual assault and set his bond at $40,000.

A search on the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners found that Iheanacho has an active dentistry license and lives in Pharr. When reached for comment, Advanced Dental Associates in Weslaco said they had Iheanacho as a staff member, but he was on leave and wouldn’t comment further.

Iheanacho is not currently listed on the site’s list of staff members.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Iheanacho, who hasn't responded to a request for comment.