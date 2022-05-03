Red Cross South Texas looking for volunteers for hurricane season
The American Red Cross is making sure the organization is prepared for the upcoming hurricane season — and is looking for more volunteers to respond to emergencies and disasters.
Volunteers will help families with food, shelter, or by being part of the damage assessment team.
Red Cross Executive Director Dr. David Luna says the organization is made up of 95 percent of volunteers.
