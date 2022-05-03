Red Cross South Texas looking for volunteers for hurricane season

The American Red Cross is making sure the organization is prepared for the upcoming hurricane season — and is looking for more volunteers to respond to emergencies and disasters.

Volunteers will help families with food, shelter, or by being part of the damage assessment team.

Red Cross Executive Director Dr. David Luna says the organization is made up of 95 percent of volunteers.

“In order to be prepared for a large-scale disaster, such as we get here in the Valley with the flooding or hurricane, we need to have a sufficient number of volunteers ready and trained," Luna said.