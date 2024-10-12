Region One Esports to hold tournament in Edinburg for elementary students

The Region One Education Service Center will be hosting a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament for elementary students.

Region One Esports Department Head David Rivera speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on how Esports help children develop life skills and more details about the tournament.

The video game tournament is scheduled for October 26 at the Region One ESC in Edinburg, located at 1900 W. Schunior Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, click here.