Registration open for 84th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament

Registration is now open for the 84th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament.

The tournament will run from Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 1. It’s expected to attract 1,500 anglers and over 500 boats. 

According to the TIFT website, fshermen will compete in one of three divisions: bay, tarpon and offshore. At the docks, thousands of spectators will turn out to view impressive catches of blue marlin, white marlin and sailfish brought in by the big boats offshore.

For more information, and to register, visit the TIFT website. 

Watch the video above for the full story.  

