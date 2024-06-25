Registration open for 84th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament
Registration is now open for the 84th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament.
The tournament will run from Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 1. It’s expected to attract 1,500 anglers and over 500 boats.
According to the TIFT website, fshermen will compete in one of three divisions: bay, tarpon and offshore. At the docks, thousands of spectators will turn out to view impressive catches of blue marlin, white marlin and sailfish brought in by the big boats offshore.
For more information, and to register, visit the TIFT website.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview