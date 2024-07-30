Renovations at Anzalduas Park in Mission have been completed

Anzalduas Park near Mission has been a focal point of the immigration debate and recently, renovation work on a pier has been completed.

The pier has new wooden planks and a protective barrier on the bottom to make it last longer. Before renovations began, the wood beams on the pier were bending and, at times, hard to walk on.

Fiberglass was also placed on the bottom of the pier to protect the wood and make it last up to 40 years.

The renovation project took Hidalgo County Precinct 3 about three months to complete.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said the upgrade makes the pier look nicer and makes it safer to use.

"It was very deteriorated and, actually, it was kinda dangerous and unstable. Some of the piers started collapsing the ones underneath," Villarreal said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety paid for the project with Operation Lone Star funding, since they use the boat ramp for border security operations.