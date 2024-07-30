Renovations at Anzalduas Park in Mission have been completed
Anzalduas Park near Mission has been a focal point of the immigration debate and recently, renovation work on a pier has been completed.
The pier has new wooden planks and a protective barrier on the bottom to make it last longer. Before renovations began, the wood beams on the pier were bending and, at times, hard to walk on.
Fiberglass was also placed on the bottom of the pier to protect the wood and make it last up to 40 years.
The renovation project took Hidalgo County Precinct 3 about three months to complete.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal said the upgrade makes the pier look nicer and makes it safer to use.
"It was very deteriorated and, actually, it was kinda dangerous and unstable. Some of the piers started collapsing the ones underneath," Villarreal said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety paid for the project with Operation Lone Star funding, since they use the boat ramp for border security operations.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Victim in fatal crash near Edinburg ‘burned beyond recognition’
-
Renovations at Anzalduas Park in Mission have been completed
-
Pharr firefighter ready to assist in California wildfire
-
Driver accused of driving into Palmview business identified, charged
-
Former Progreso city council candidate pleads not guilty to drug charges
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1