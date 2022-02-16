Repairs planned for wooden bridge damaged by truck in Mission

An agreement was made to fix a wooden bridge that was damaged by a fuel company’s truck.

The bridge was damaged on Friday after a delivery driver tried to cross the bridge, landlocking a Mission family in the neighborhood who live on the other side of the canal.

A spokesperson for Mid Valley Propane said they will supply the materials to fix the bridge, and the owner will get it fixed.