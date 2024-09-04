Report: Abbott’s enhanced safety inspections led to economic loss of $9 billion

A Waco-based economic research and analysis firm is estimating the economic impact of Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced safety inspections of every commercial vehicle coming into Texas from Mexico.

The inspections were ordered at seven ports of entries in the state in response to the upcoming end of Title 42 – and caused long delays at the international bridges.

The Perryman Group estimates the slowdown caused a $9 billion loss in gross domestic product, with Texas losing more than $4 billion.

Inspection checks ended last week, but only after the governor secured deals with four Mexican governors to increase security on their side of the border.

