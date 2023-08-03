Reynosa man charged with murder in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez. Photo credit: Edinburg Police Department

A Reynosa man was arraigned on a murder charge Thursday in connection with the investigation of a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Edinburg last month, according to a news release.

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez, 44, was arrested on a charge of murder Wednesday afternoon in McAllen in connection with the death of Eric Michael Garcia, according to a news release from Edinburg spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

PREVIOUS STORY: Reynosa man arrested in connection with Edinburg murder, second suspect still at large, police say

Garcia, 32, was found dead inside a vehicle on July 23 at the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue by officers with the Edinburg Police Department who responded to shots fired in the area, a release stated.

A second suspect — identified as Juan Miguel Herrera Gomez, 38, remains at large.

Gonzalez’s bond was set at $1 million.

Those with any information on Gomez’s location are urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.