RGV Humane Society offering low cost community clinic

If your furry friend needs their vaccines, you can start signing them up for a low-cost clinic.

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society will be offering low cost vaccines for cats and dogs at their Mission location.

Shelter team leader Juliana Martinez Cano says these types of clinics can really help out valley pet owners.

“It's cost-efficient, and you don't even have to get out of your vehicle, Cano said. “We do a drive through, all they have to do is stay in the vehicle, and we will do the rest from there."

The vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 227 Abelino Farias St.

Pet owners must register to the clinic online by Tuesday, June 25.